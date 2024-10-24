Duketon Mining Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Duketon Mining Ltd (AU:DKM) has released an update.

Duketon Mining Limited is inviting shareholders to its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 22 in West Perth, emphasizing the importance of participation through proxy voting if attendance is not possible. The company is also encouraging shareholders to opt for electronic communications to reduce environmental impact, aligning with its commitment to sustainability. A detailed overview of the company’s performance can be found in the 2024 Annual Report on Duketon’s website.

