US Markets
DRE

Duke Realty rejects 'insufficient' Prologis' $23.7 bln buyout offer

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gabriela Mello

Duke Realty Corp on Wednesday rejected a $23.7 billion all-stock deal from warehouse real estate company Prologis Inc, and said the offer was "insufficient".

May 11 (Reuters) - Duke Realty Corp DRE.N on Wednesday rejected a $23.7 billion all-stock deal from warehouse real estate company Prologis Inc PLD.N, and said the offer was "insufficient".

"We believe the latest offer, virtually unchanged from its prior proposals, is insufficient in that regard," the company said in a statement.

Prologis on Tuesday had offered Duke $61.68 per share, an over 29% premium to the stock's closing price on Monday, as the company looked to benefit from booming demand for industrial space.

San Francisco-based Prologis, which leases logistics facilities to about 5,800 customers including Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, BMW AG BMWG.DE and FedEx Corp FDX.N, said it had previously offered to buy Duke privately.

Storage space requirement, especially from e-commerce firms including Amazon, has seen a jump as the pandemic has prompted consumers to switch to online shopping.

Shares of Duke rose about 6% to $52.42 in early trade.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRE PLD AMZN FDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular