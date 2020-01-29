Duke Realty Issues 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) said, for 2020, the company projects core FFO of $1.48 to $1.54 per share. Net income per share is projected in the range of $0.92 to $1.14 per diluted share.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, core FFO was $0.38 per share, compared to $0.35, last year. Net income was $0.23 per share, compared to $0.18, prior year.

The company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash distribution on its common stock of $0.235 per share, or $0.94 per share on an annualized basis. The fourth quarter dividend will be payable on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.