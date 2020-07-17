Duke Realty Executes Lease Agreements With Multiple Tenants

Duke Realty Corporation DRE recently announced that it has signed multiple lease agreements with different tenants. The company has been witnessing decent demand for space at its properties.

The company signed a lease agreement with Communication Test Design, Inc. at its Lakeside Ranch 1001 property in Dallas, TX, spanning an area of 185,344 square foot. With this lease agreement signed, the building, which spans a total area of 634,564 square foot, is now fully leased. The remaining space of the property is occupied by PPG Architectural Finishes.

Jeff Thornton, regional senior vice-president (SVP) of Duke Realty said, “This new in-fill bulk warehouse project provides state-of-the-art features designed for handling, storage and distribution efficiencies plus has direct access to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport via SH 121 and convenient connections to I-635 and I-35. In addition, it provides last-mile connectivity to the residential growth northwest of Dallas.”

The company has also renewed lease agreements with various existing tenants. Some of the notable ones include with Essilor at Waters Ridge 501, 501 E Corporate Drive in Lewisville for an area spanning 159,000 square foot, with HD Supply at Lakeside Ranch 550, 550 Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound comprising an area of 525,641 square foot, and with AS American at 801 East Wintergreen Road in Hutchins covering 626,100 square feet of space.

Amid the e-commerce boom and supply-chain strategy transformations, demand for industrial real estate remains robust. Along with longer lease terms and lower rollover, Duke Realty’s solid capacity to offer modern, bulk distribution properties, makes it well poised to capitalize on this trend.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have appreciated 6.2% over the past year, while its industry has declined 8.3%.

