Duke Realty (DRE) Secures Lease for Pinebrooke Business Center

Duke Realty Corp. DRE recently secured a lease deal with Allios for space at Pinebrooke Business Center 10350 in Tampa, FL. The lease deal for 53,709 square feet of the 107,418-square-foot distribution facility with the U.S.-based digital supply-chain solutions and advanced logistics company reflects solid demand for the company’s well-located properties.



Duke Realty’s Pinebooke Business Center at 10350 Windhorst Road in Tampa, FL boasts 32’ clear height, 12 dock doors and a 180’ truck court, garnering solid interest from tenants in search of high-quality industrial space in convenient locations. It is only two miles south of I-4 and the Martin Luther King Jr. interchange, with frontage on I-75 and also minutes away from several airports.



Demand for logistics infrastructure and efficient distribution networks have been shooting up amid the e-commerce boom, with growth in industries and companies making efforts to improve supply-chain efficiencies. This, in turn, is helping the industrial real estate market to prosper.



Given Duke Realty’s solid capacity to offer modern, high-quality logistics facilities, it is poised to bank on this trend. It is witnessing healthy demand in its markets. DRE leased 9.5 million square feet of space during the September-end quarter. Tenant retention was 71.5% for the reported quarter and 86.2% after considering the immediate backfills.



Apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, logistics real estate is anticipated to benefit from a likely increase in inventory levels post the global health crisis, offering scope to industrial landlords, including Duke Realty, Prologis PLD, Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO and Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. REXR to enjoy a favorable market environment. However, with the asset category being attractive in these challenging times, there is a development boom in several markets, which is likely to fuel competition and curb pricing power.



Duke Realty currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). DRE’s shares have rallied 26.4%, outperforming its industry’s increase of 6.4% over the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Prologis carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. Prologis’ 2021 FFO per share is expected to increase 8.4% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2021 FFO per share has been revised marginally upward in a month.



Terreno Realty holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. 2021 FFO per share for Terreno Realty is expected to increase 19.4% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRNO’s 2021 FFO per share has been revised marginally upward in two months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rexford Industrial’s ongoing-year FFO per share has moved 4.5% north to $1.63 over the last two months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rexford Industrial’s 2021 FFO per share suggests an increase of 23.5% year over year. Currently, REXR carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

