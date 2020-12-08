Duke Realty (DRE) Raises Guidance for 2020 Development Starts

Duke Realty Corp. DRE has raised the guidance for 2020 development starts to $775-$850 million, from the prior estimate of $650-$800 million, following significant development transactions since the beginning of the current quarter.



This industrial REIT executed two leases in its speculative development projects in the under-construction pipeline, having scheduled delivery dates not until the second quarter of 2021, reflecting the solid demand for the company’s properties. One of those is a 622,000-square-foot lease in Northern New Jersey to a national home furnishings retailer. The other is a 290,000-square-foot lease in the Southern California South Bay submarket to a national beverage distributor.



With the leasing activities, the company was able to raise its pre-leasing level of the Sep 30, 2020 under-construction pipeline to 76%, considerably up from the 63% reported at third-quarter end.



Moreover, since the end of the third quarter, Duke Realty has commenced seven development projects aggregating $405 million. These projects are 73% pre-leased in total. Of these, two are speculative developments in the Southern California Inland Empire West and San Gabriel Valley submarkets, aggregating 649,000 square feet of space.



The remaining are five build-to-suit development starts in the Southern California, Northern California, Dallas, Columbus, and Indianapolis markets, comprising 1.75 million square feet in total.



According to Jim Connor, Duke Realty’s chairman and CEO, “The announced transactions, including the year-to-date total as of September 30th, brings the Company’s total development starts for 2020 to 5.8 million square feet and a projected $780 million in total project costs, with an initial pre-leasing level of 64 percent.”



Executed with the existing customers in the e-commerce business, along with new customers in the global tire manufacturing and distribution business, the above-discussed leases reflect the decent demand for this domestic pure play industrial REIT’s properties.



The industrial asset class has grabbed the limelight for showing resilience amid the coronavirus crisis, with low vacancy rates, high asking rents and robust rent collections. There has been a notable increase in e-commerce’s share of total retail sales, spurring demand for warehouse and distribution spaces. Apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, the industrial real estate space is anticipated to gain traction over the long run from a likely rise in the inventory levels of companies as a precaution for any supply-chain disruptions.



This, in turn, will likely keep supporting industrial landlords, including Duke Realty, Prologis PLD, Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. REXR among others to enjoy a favorable market environment.



Particularly, with a robust pipeline of development, both build-to-suit and speculative, as well as an active pipeline of build-to-suit prospects, Duke Realty is well poised to enhance its presence in Tier 1 markets.



Duke Realty currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company's shares have gained 9.9%, as against the industry's decline of 3.4% over the past year.





