Duke Realty (DRE) Preleases New Jersey Facility to JD.com

Duke Realty Corp. DRE is witnessing solid demand for its well-located, modern, convenient, highly functional distribution facility in New Jersey. Recently, this industrial REIT preleased a 216,892-square-foot speculative development in Piscataway, NJ to JD.com, which the global e-commerce giant will use for the expansion of its supply-chain network along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor.



This facility, which is presently under construction on a 21-acre site at 1570 South Washington Avenue and slated for completion in fall 2022, is being built to LEED® certification standards. It enjoys immediate access to I-287 and is only six miles from I-95 and Exit 10.



Therefore, the speculative development’s superior location near the New Jersey Turnpike and close to Newark Liberty International Airport and the ports of New York and New Jersey and New York City is likely to have lured the tenant for the expansion of its logistics network.



According to DRE’s management, “Demand for distribution space along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor remains excellent and the vacancy rate for industrial space in the 287 Corridor submarket continues to hover near all-time lows.”



The demand for logistics infrastructure and efficient distribution networks has been shooting up not only in the New Jersey Turnpike corridor but also nationwide amid an e-commerce boom, growth in industries and companies making efforts to improve supply-chain efficiencies. This, in turn, is aiding the industrial real estate market to prosper. Apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, logistics real estate is poised to benefit from an increase in inventory levels, opening up possibilities for industrial landlords, including Duke Realty, Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO and Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. REXR, to enjoy a favorable market environment.



However, with the asset category being attractive in these challenging times, there is a development boom in many markets. This high supply is likely to fuel competition and curb pricing power.



With a robust pipeline of development, both build-to-suit and speculative, as well as an active pipeline of build-to-suit prospects, Duke Realty is well-poised to enhance its presence in Tier 1 markets. The company’s shares have rallied 13.3% against its industry’s decline of 4.3% over the past year.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

