Duke Realty (DRE) Issues Rent Collection & Leasing Updates

Duke Realty Corp. DRE has collected 98.3% of the originally-billed April rents with combined collections and deferrals aggregating 99.8%, and 95.4% of the originally-billed May rents with combined collections and deferrals totaling 99.1% as of May 31, 2020. The company also noted that collection of May rents were at a faster pace than April’s.



The company also stated that bulk of rent deferral requests have been denied, while total amount of deferrals granted denotes less than 1% of annual revenues. It apprised that in California and New Jersey, the two states having several eviction moratoriums, during April and May, the company has managed to collect 100% of the rent.



Moreover, Duke Realty’s leasing activity for April and May aggregated 4.5 million square feet. With 847,000 square feet of leases being signed in its speculative development pipeline, the company has achieved 68% of pre-leasing level in the development pipeline, up from 61% as of Mar 31, 2020, reflecting decent demand for the company’s properties.



Amid e-commerce boom and supply-chain strategy transformations, demand for industrial real estate has been strong. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, warehouse operations have become more essential with more e-commerce customers. Over the long term, apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, logistics real estate is expected to benefit from the likely increase in inventory levels post the coronavirus crisis. This will open up prospects for industrial REITs including Duke Realty, Prologis PLD, Terreno Realty TRNO, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. REXR and others.



Nevertheless, recovery in the industrial market has continued for long and market rents are expected to remain flat for the rest of 2020. Also, although industrial real estate fundamentals seem more resilient relative to other asset categories, it is not immune to market dislocations and volatility. The pandemic’s adverse impacts on the economy will likely hinder the demand for space in the near term, impeding near-term rent growth. Rent relief and deferrals are added concerns.



Shares of Duke Realty have gained 15.5% over the past year, as against the industry’s decline of 4.7%.







Currently, Duke Realty carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



