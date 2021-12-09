Duke Realty Corporation's (NYSE:DRE) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Duke Realty's (NYSE:DRE) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Duke Realty's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Duke Realty is:

15% = US$928m ÷ US$6.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.15.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Duke Realty's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Duke Realty seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.6% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Duke Realty's decent 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Duke Realty's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.0% in the same period.

NYSE:DRE Past Earnings Growth December 9th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is DRE fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Duke Realty Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Duke Realty has a high three-year median payout ratio of 62%. This means that it has only 38% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Additionally, Duke Realty has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 58% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, Duke Realty's ROE is speculated to decline to 6.8% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Duke Realty's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

