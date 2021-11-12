Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $57.72, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRE was $57.72, representing a -0.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.73 and a 53.76% increase over the 52 week low of $37.54.

DRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). DRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports DRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.82%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dre Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DRE as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE)

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (VETS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VETS with an increase of 67.04% over the last 100 days. JRE has the highest percent weighting of DRE at 5.83%.

