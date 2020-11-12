Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.255 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.33, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRE was $40.33, representing a -7.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.45 and a 60.1% increase over the 52 week low of $25.19.

DRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58. Zacks Investment Research reports DRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.73%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DRE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 12.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DRE at 3.73%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.