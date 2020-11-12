Dividends
DRE

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.255 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.33, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRE was $40.33, representing a -7.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.45 and a 60.1% increase over the 52 week low of $25.19.

DRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58. Zacks Investment Research reports DRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.73%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DRE as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)
  • ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG)
  • FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 12.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DRE at 3.73%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRE

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular