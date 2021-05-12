Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.255 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.34, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRE was $45.34, representing a -3.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.86 and a 57.43% increase over the 52 week low of $28.80.

DRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). DRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports DRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.06%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DRE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 17.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DRE at 3.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.