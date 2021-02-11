Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.255 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.51% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRE was $42.07, representing a -3.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.45 and a 67.01% increase over the 52 week low of $25.19.

DRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports DRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.32%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DRE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DRE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 13.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DRE at 3.44%.

