Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.81, the dividend yield is 2.42%.
The previous trading day's last sale of DRE was $38.81, representing a -4.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.84 and a 54.07% increase over the 52 week low of $25.19.
DRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports DRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.43%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to DRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DRE as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)
- Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)
- ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG)
- FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)
- NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 45.63% over the last 100 days. EWRE has the highest percent weighting of DRE at 3.6%.
