Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.81, the dividend yield is 2.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRE was $38.81, representing a -4.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.84 and a 54.07% increase over the 52 week low of $25.19.

DRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports DRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.43%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DRE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 45.63% over the last 100 days. EWRE has the highest percent weighting of DRE at 3.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.