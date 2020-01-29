Markets
Duke Realty Corp. Reveals Gain In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $86.80 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $63.90 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $230.48 million from $270.86 million last year.

Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $86.80 Mln. vs. $63.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $230.48 Mln vs. $270.86 Mln last year.

