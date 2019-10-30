Duke Realty Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share

(RTTNews) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $226.57 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $53.03 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Duke Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $136.64 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $241.33 million from $231.90 million last year.

Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $136.64 Mln. vs. $126.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $241.33 Mln vs. $231.90 Mln last year.

