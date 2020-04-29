Duke Realty Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $19.46 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $44.55 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Duke Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $123.93 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.6% to $226.37 million from $264.93 million last year.

Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $123.93 Mln. vs. $120.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q1): $226.37 Mln vs. $264.93 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.41 to $1.51

