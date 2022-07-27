Duke Realty Corp. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $102.47 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $175.82 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $285.29 million from $271.69 million last year.

Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $102.47 Mln. vs. $175.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $285.29 Mln vs. $271.69 Mln last year.

