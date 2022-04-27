Duke Realty Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $248.92 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $79.36 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $278.16 million from $289.29 million last year.

Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $248.92 Mln. vs. $79.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $278.16 Mln vs. $289.29 Mln last year.

