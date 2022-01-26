Duke Realty Corp. Announces Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $102.90 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $168.82 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Duke Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $171.80 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $264.57 million from $266.29 million last year.

Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $102.90 Mln. vs. $168.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $264.57 Mln vs. $266.29 Mln last year.

