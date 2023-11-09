Duke Energy's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Duke Energy Corp's 5.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DUK.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.78% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DUK.PRA was trading at a 3.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.04% in the "Utilities" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for DUK.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Duke Energy Corp's 5.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Duke Energy Corp's 5.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DUK.PRA) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DUK) are off about 0.4%.
