Duke Energy's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Duke Energy Corp's 5.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DUK.PRA) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $25.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.36% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DUK.PRA was trading at a 6.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 15.80% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DUK.PRA shares, versus DUK:

Below is a dividend history chart for DUK.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Duke Energy Corp's 5.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Duke Energy Corp's 5.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DUK.PRA) is currently down about 4.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DUK) are down about 9.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

