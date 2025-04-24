Stocks

Duke Energy's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $95.2 billion, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) operates as an energy company in the United States. Founded in 1904, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company operates through Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I) segments. It is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, May 6, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DUK to report an EPS of $1.59 per share, up 10.4% from a profit of $1.44 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion. Its EPS of $1.66 in the recent quarter surpassed the analysts’ expectations by 3.1%, driven by growth from rate increases and riders, improved weather, and higher sales volumes.

For the current year, analysts expect DUK to report an EPS of $6.32, up 7.1% from $5.90 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to surge 6.3% year-over-year to $6.72 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, DUK shares have surged 23.7%, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX6% gains and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU18.1% rally over the same time frame.

DUK shares declined 2.1% on Feb. 13 following its Q4 earnings release. The company’s revenue came in at $7.4 billion, which failed to meet the Street estimates. Moreover, the company’s adjusted earnings amounted to $1.3 billion, growing 9.3% from the prior year’s quarter. Looking ahead, DUK expects its adjusted EPS to be in between $6.17 and $6.42. Additionally, the company projects long-term adjusted EPS growth of 5% to 7% through 2029.

Moreover, analysts remain moderately bullish about DUK stock’s future prospects, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a “Strong Buy” and nine suggest a “Hold.” DUK's mean price of $125.19 implies a premium of 3.1% from its prevailing price level.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

