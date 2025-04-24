Duke Energy's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $95.2 billion, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) operates as an energy company in the United States. Founded in 1904, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company operates through Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I) segments. It is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, May 6, before the market opens.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect DUK to report an EPS of $1.59 per share, up 10.4% from a profit of $1.44 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion. Its EPS of $1.66 in the recent quarter surpassed the analysts’ expectations by 3.1%, driven by growth from rate increases and riders, improved weather, and higher sales volumes.
For the current year, analysts expect DUK to report an EPS of $6.32, up 7.1% from $5.90 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to surge 6.3% year-over-year to $6.72 per share in fiscal 2026.
Over the past year, DUK shares have surged 23.7%, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6% gains and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 18.1% rally over the same time frame.
DUK shares declined 2.1% on Feb. 13 following its Q4 earnings release. The company’s revenue came in at $7.4 billion, which failed to meet the Street estimates. Moreover, the company’s adjusted earnings amounted to $1.3 billion, growing 9.3% from the prior year’s quarter. Looking ahead, DUK expects its adjusted EPS to be in between $6.17 and $6.42. Additionally, the company projects long-term adjusted EPS growth of 5% to 7% through 2029.
Moreover, analysts remain moderately bullish about DUK stock’s future prospects, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a “Strong Buy” and nine suggest a “Hold.” DUK's mean price of $125.19 implies a premium of 3.1% from its prevailing price level.
