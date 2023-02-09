Duke Energy ups five-year capital plan to $65 bln, focus on low carbon energy

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Duke Energy DUK.N has boosted its five-year capital plan to $65 billion, with about 80% of its spending aimed at low-carbon energy, company executives said on a call on Thursday.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke increased its spending proposal for 2023 to 2027 by $2 billion from its prior five-year plan, the company said while reporting its most recent financial earnings to investors.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney and Scott DiSavino)

