Duke Energy Turns To Q2 Profit, Revenue Rises

August 06, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), an electric power and natural gas holding company, Tuesday reported net income of $886 million or $1.13 per share for the second quarter, compared with net loss of $234 million or $0.32 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.18 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income grew to $1.707 billion from $1.430 billion in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $7.172 billion from $6.578 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $6.61 billion.

Looking ahead, the company is reaffirming its full-year adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.85 to $6.10. The Street is looking for earnings of $5.97 per share for the year.

