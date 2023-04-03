Duke Energy To Privately Place $1.5 Bln Notes

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Monday announced its plan to offer $1.5 billion convertible senior notes due 2026, in a private placement.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of its commercial paper and for general corporate purposes.

Duke Energy intends to provide the initial purchasers of the notes with an option to purchase, within a 13-day period, up to an additional $225 million of the notes.

