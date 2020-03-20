Duke Energy To Give Employees $1,500 Stipend To Cope With Covid-19

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy and its subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas on Friday announced that its employees will received $1,500 stipend to help with unplanned expenses resulting from COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is also providing five additional personal days off to employees who experience a disruption in dependent care due to school, daycare or other child-related care.

The company also announced that it is donating $100,000 to the Relief4Employees program, which is a fund that its employees can draw on for short-term financial help during times of personal need.

"This is an unprecedented crisis that requires an unprecedented response," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy's chairman, president and CEO. "We hope the customers and communities we are privileged to serve - and the outstanding employees who serve them - will take some comfort from these actions."

Meanwhile, Piedmont said it will waive late payment fees and fees for returned payments for its 1.1 million natural gas customers across its service territories beginning Saturday, March 21, until the national state of emergency is lifted. Last week, Piedmont said it would discontinue service disconnections for unpaid bills.

