Duke Energy Slips To Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy (DUK) reported that its net loss available to common stockholders for the fourth-quarter was $77 million or $0.12 per share compared to net income of $660 million or $0.88 per share last year, primarily reflecting the impact of the coal ash settlement in North Carolina for Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share was $1.03, compared to $0.91 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenues for the fourth-quarter declined to $5.78 billion from $6.10 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenues of $6.72 billion.

The company affirmed 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance in a range of $5.00 to $5.30 with $5.15 midpoint and long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2025, off 2021 midpoint. Analysts expect annual earnings of $5.21 per share.

