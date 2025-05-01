Duke Energy Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Duke Energy Corporation DUK is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2025 results on May 6, before market open.



The company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.11% in the last reported quarter. Moreover, DUK holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.30%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play Ahead of DUK’s Q1 Results

The majority of DUK’s service territories witnessed mixed weather patterns during the January-March 2025 quarter. While some of its territories observed a below-normal temperature pattern accompanied by moderate snowfall, above-normal temperatures prevailed in other parts. The below-normal weather pattern is likely to have boosted electricity demand from DUK’s customers for heating purposes this winter. Meanwhile, the above-average temperature pattern might have partially hurt the same. Such mixed weather patterns are likely to have a moderate impact on DUK’s overall top line.



On the other hand, significant customer growth, driven by rising residential customers and data center demand as well as solid retail sales growth, aided by economic development in the states where DUK operates, is likely to have boosted its revenues.



Some parts of its service areas witnessed heavy rainfalls, floods and a series of tornadoes, which are likely to have caused outages for some of DUK’s customers and also damaged its infrastructure. This is likely to have pushed up the company’s operating expenses in the first quarter for restoration, which, in turn, might have hurt its bottom-line performance to some extent.



However, higher sales volume and a new multi-year rate plan in Florida and North Carolina, along with favorable returns from previous investments in grid enhancement, backed by the company’s cost reduction initiative, are expected to have boosted its overall quarterly earnings.

Duke Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Duke Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Duke Energy Corporation Quote

DUK’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK’s sales is pegged at $8 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 4.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.59 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 10.4%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for DUK

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DUK this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: DUK has an Earnings ESP of -1.10%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Duke Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases:



American Electric Power AEP is set to report first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $5.34 billion, which indicates a 6.7% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings stands at $1.39 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 9.5%.



Evergy, Inc. EVRG is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $1.41 billion, which calls for a 6.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings stands at 66 cents per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 22.2%.



Alliant Energy LNT is set to report first-quarter earnings on May 8, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +9.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $1.13 billion, which indicates a 9.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings stands at 57 cents per share.

