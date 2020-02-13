Duke Energy Sees FY20 Earnings In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) forecast fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings in a range of $5.05 to $5.45, and adjusted earnings per share target of $5.25.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.16 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said it has extended its 4 percent to 6 percent growth rate through 2024 and is expanding its five-year capital plan by $6 billion to meet the increasing energy needs in its jurisdictions.

