DUK

Duke Energy Seeks NRC Approval For Potential New Nuclear Site In North Carolina

December 30, 2025 — 09:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy (DUK) on Tuesday said it has submitted an early site permit (ESP) application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a location near its Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County, North Carolina.

The filing follows two years of preparatory work and is part of Duke Energy's broader strategy to meet rising electricity demand while managing costs and risks. An ESP is an optional NRC process that addresses environmental and site safety issues early, confirming whether a location is suitable for nuclear development before a company commits to construction.

"Nuclear energy has and will continue to play an essential role in powering communities in the Carolinas," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president, adding that the application is an important step in assessing the potential for small modular reactors at Belews Creek.

Duke Energy has not yet decided to build new nuclear units, but said an approved permit would give it flexibility in the future.

