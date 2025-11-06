Duke Energy to Release Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted DUK’s Q3 Performance

The company is expected to have continued to benefit from its strategic investments focused on infrastructure modernization and grid resilience, which have enhanced operational efficiency and reliability. The company’s investment in smart, self-healing technology helps avoid extended power outages and improve service reliability. Around 80% of Duke Energy Florida customers currently benefit from self-healing technology. This is likely to have continued to reduce outages and support stable power supply, boosting third-quarter earnings.



Increasing electricity demand from artificial intelligence based data centers, is expected to have provided additional support to DUK’s quarterly earnings. Rising residential customers are also expected to have boosted third-quarter earnings.



In July 2025, Duke Energy completed the Sundance Renewable Energy Center in Madison County. The solar site is expected to generate 74.9 megawatts (MW) of clean energy that will be added to the electric grid. This is expected to have contributed positively in the to-be-reported quarter.



Higher sales volume and implementation of new rates in the electric and gas segments during the previous quarters are also expected to have enhanced the bottom line.



The majority of DUK’s service territories witnessed a warmer-than-normal temperature pattern during the quarter. This is likely to have boosted electricity demand from its customers for cooling purposes, which must have improved the company’s top-line performance.



However, higher interest expenses might have offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

DUK’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $8.42 billion, implying 3.2% growth year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Duke Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.63%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Duke Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

