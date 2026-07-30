Duke Energy to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.8% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted DUK’s Q2 Performance

Duke Energy is likely to have continued to benefit from its strategic investments in infrastructure modernization and grid resilience, thereby improving operational efficiency and reliability. These initiatives are expected to have supported its second-quarter earnings.



Rising electricity demand from Artificial Intelligence-driven data centers and robust economic development across its service territories are expected to have boosted the company’s quarterly earnings.



The commissioning of the 74.9-MW Jumper Creek Solar Complex in Florida, which entered service in May 2026, is expected to support Duke Energy’s second-quarter results. While the project's immediate earnings contribution is expected to be limited because it was operational from the mid quarter, it expands the company's regulated rate base, allowing Duke Energy to earn an approved return on its investment over the asset's useful life.



Duke Energy's second-quarter results could receive a modest boost from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval to extend the operating license of the 759-MW Robinson Nuclear Plant through 2050. The extension removes long-term regulatory uncertainty surrounding one of the company’s key nuclear assets and enables Duke Energy to continue generating reliable, low-cost, carbon-free electricity for an additional 20 years beyond its previous license term.



Quarterly results are likely to benefit from the completed sale of DUK’s Tennessee Piedmont Natural Gas business to Spire for $2.48 billion. Approximately $800 million of the proceeds will be used to reduce debt at Piedmont Natural Gas, while the remaining $1.5 billion, net of taxes, will help fund Duke Energy's $103 billion five-year regulated capital investment plan without relying heavily on external financing.



Higher sales volumes and the implementation of new rates in the electric and gas segments in the prior quarters are expected to have enhanced the bottom line.



However, higher operating expenses are likely to have offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

DUK’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share, implying 3.2% growth year over year.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $7.71 billion, implying 2.8% growth year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Duke Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you can see below.



Duke Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Duke Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Duke Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.16%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Duke Energy carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same sector, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Pinnacle West Capital PNW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



PNW’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.81%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.49 per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 5.7%.



Spire SR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fiscal third-quarter results on Aug. 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



SR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $397.9 million, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 5.7%.



Vistra VST is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +19.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VST’s earnings is pinned at $2.41 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 138.6%. The consensus estimate for sales implies a year-over-year increase of 50.1%.

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Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.