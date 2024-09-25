News & Insights

Duke Energy Readies 8,000 Workers To Respond As Tropical Storm Helene Approaches Florida

September 25, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, Inc. (DUK), announced Wednesday it is readying 8,000 workers to respond to Tropical Storm Helene.

These skilled individuals are being strategically placed across the state, enabling them to respond as quickly as possible to widespread power outages that are expected as a result of strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The company is also sending crews from Duke Energy's Midwest operations in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. The responders include power line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel.

The trucks will begin arriving at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg College Tarpon Springs, The Villages and Suwannee Valley Farmer's Market later in the afternoon.

The staging locations are positioned along the outside of Helene's projected path, but as close to the impacted areas as possible. Crews are prepared to start power restoration as soon as conditions are safe.

RTTNews
