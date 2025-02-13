Duke Energy Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Duke Energy Corporation's DUK fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 by 3.1%. The bottom line also improved 9.9% from $1.51 per share reported in the year-ago quarter, driven by growth from rate increases and riders.



The company generated GAAP earnings of $1.54 per share compared with $1.27 in the fourth quarter of 2023.



DUK reported adjusted earnings of $5.90 for 2024 compared with $5.56 per share in 2023, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. However, the full-year bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.91 per share.

DUK’s Total Revenues



Total operating revenues came in at $7.36 billion, which rose 2.1% from $7.21 billion in the year-ago period. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.72 billion by 4.7%.



The Regulated electric unit’s operating revenues were $6.53 billion, up 0.9% year over year, contributing 88.8% to the quarter’s total revenues.



Revenues from the Regulated natural gas business totaled $741 million, up 13.1% year over year.



The Non-regulated Electric and Other segment generated revenues of $85 million, which increased 6.3% year over year.



DUK reported total revenues of $30.36 billion for 2024 compared with $29.06 billion in 2023, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. However, the full-year top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.64 billion.

Highlights of DUK’s Release



Duke Energy’s total operating expenses amounted to $5.25 billion in the reported quarter, down 2.1% year over year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower expenses for fuel used in electric generation and purchased power, as well as operation, maintenance and other.



The operating income increased 13.9% to $2.11 billion from $1.86 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses rose to $871 million from $793 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.



For the reported quarter, the average number of customers in its Electric Utilities increased 1.8% year over year. Total electric sales volumes for the reported quarter went up 0.8% year over year to 60,308 gigawatt-hours.

DUK’s Segmental Highlights



Electric Utilities & Infrastructure: This segment’s adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter totaled $1,238 million, up from $1,115 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Gas Utilities & Infrastructure: Earnings generated from this segment totaled $231 million compared with $192 million in the year-ago period.



Other: The segment includes corporate interest expenses not allocated to other business units, resulting from Duke Energy’s captive insurance company and other investments. This segment incurred a loss of $186 million compared with a loss of $133 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Financial Condition of DUK



As of Dec. 31, 2024, Duke Energy had cash & cash equivalents of $314 million, up from $253 million on Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, the long-term debt was $76.34 billion compared with $72.45 billion on Dec. 31, 2023.



During 2024, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $12.28 billion compared with $9.88 billion in the same period last year.

2025 Guidance by DUK



Duke Energy introduced its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance. The company expects to generate adjusted EPS in the range of $6.17-$6.42. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.33 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s projected range.



DUK projects long-term EPS growth of 5-7% through 2029.

DUK’s Zacks Rank



