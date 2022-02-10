Duke Energy Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Feb. 10, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.duke-energy.com/our-company/investors

To listen to the call, dial 800-458-4121 (US) or 323-794-2093 (International), Confirmation code 9510910.

For a replay call, dial 888-203-1112 (US) or 719-457-0820 (International), Code 9510910.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.