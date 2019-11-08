Markets
Duke Energy Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Nov. 8, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to duke-energy.com/investors

To listen to the call, dial 888-254-3590 (US) or 323-994-2093 (International) with confirmation code 8996655.

For a replay call, dial 888-203-1112 (US) or 719-457-0820 (International) with code 8996655.

