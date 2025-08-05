Duke Energy Q2 Results Rise, Beats Market; Maintains Outlook

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported higher second-quarter results above market estimates. The company also maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook and long term earnings growth view.

In the pre-market activity, Duke Energy shares were gaining around 1 percent to trade at $125.32.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.17 to $6.42.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $6.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Duke Energy also reaffirmed its long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 5% to 7% through 2029 off the 2025 midpoint of $6.30.

In the second quarter, net income available to stockholders grew to $971 million from last year's $886 million.

Earnings per share were $1.25, higher than last year's $1.13. On an adjusted basis, prior year's earnings were $1.18 per share.

Total operating revenues grew to $7.51 billion from last year's $7.17 billion.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share on revenues of $7.47 billion.

