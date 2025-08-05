Markets
DUK

Duke Energy Q2 Results Rise, Beats Market; Maintains Outlook

August 05, 2025 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported higher second-quarter results above market estimates. The company also maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook and long term earnings growth view.

In the pre-market activity, Duke Energy shares were gaining around 1 percent to trade at $125.32.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.17 to $6.42.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $6.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Duke Energy also reaffirmed its long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 5% to 7% through 2029 off the 2025 midpoint of $6.30.

In the second quarter, net income available to stockholders grew to $971 million from last year's $886 million.

Earnings per share were $1.25, higher than last year's $1.13. On an adjusted basis, prior year's earnings were $1.18 per share.

Total operating revenues grew to $7.51 billion from last year's $7.17 billion.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share on revenues of $7.47 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DUK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.