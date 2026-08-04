Duke Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Duke Energy Corporation's DUK second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.43 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 10.9%. The bottom line increased 14.4% from $1.25 reported in the year-ago quarter.

DUK’s Revenues

Total operating revenues were $7.59 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.72 billion by 1.6%. The top line increased 1% from $7.51 billion in the year-ago period.

Duke Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Duke Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Duke Energy Corporation Quote

Highlights of DUK’s Q2 Results

Operating expenses amounted to $5.55 billion, down 2.4% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to lower cost of natural gas, operation, maintenance and other and lower property and other taxes.



The operating income totaled $2.05 billion compared with $1.83 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses rose to $957 million from $897 million in the second quarter of 2025.



The average number of customers in its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure increased 1.4% year over year.



Total electric sales volume for the reported quarter went up 0.4% year over year to 64,442 gigawatt-hours.

DUK’s Segmental Highlights

Electric Utilities & Infrastructure: This segment’s adjusted earnings totaled $1.3 billion, up from $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by the recovery of investments in infrastructure needed to reliably serve customers across its growing jurisdictions, partially offset by higher depreciation associated with an expanding asset base and increased interest expense.



Gas Utilities & Infrastructure: Adjusted earnings from this segment amounted to $10 million compared with $6 million in the second quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by recovery of infrastructure investments to reliably serve customers in its growing jurisdictions, offset by lower earnings from the sale of Piedmont's Tennessee business.



Other: The segment includes corporate interest expenses not allocated to other business units, resulting from Duke Energy’s captive insurance company and other investments. On an adjusted basis, this segment incurred a loss of $204 million compared with a loss of $228 million in the second quarter of 2025. Higher quarterly results were primarily driven by higher returns on investments and lower interest expense.

Financial Condition of DUK

As of June 30, 2026, Duke Energy had cash & cash equivalents of $673 million compared with $245 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of June 30, 2026, the long-term debt was $82.24 billion compared with $80.11 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



During the first six months of 2026, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.27 billion compared with $5.04 billion a year ago.

2026 Guidance by DUK

Duke Energy expects to generate 2026 adjusted EPS in the range of $6.55-$6.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.72, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s projected range.



The company expects long-term adjusted EPS growth of 5-7% through 2030.

DUK’s Zacks Rank

Duke Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Ameren Corporation AEE reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 4.6%. Earnings increased 11.9% from $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.



AEE’s quarterly revenues of $2.09 billion declined 5.8% year over year and missed the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion by 13%.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 8.1%. The bottom line increased 37.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 29 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $2.15 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The top line was 10.7% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.94 billion.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of 37 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 47.9% from 71 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CMS' operating revenues totaled $1.83 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion by 4.2%. The top line also fell 0.5% from $1.84 billion in the prior-year quarter.

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Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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