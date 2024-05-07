Duke Energy Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates; Maintains FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.10 billion, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $765 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $7.67 billion from $7.28 billion last year.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.85 to $6.10, and long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2028 off the 2024 midpoint of $5.98.

The Street is looking for earnings of $5.97 per share for the year.

