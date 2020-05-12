Duke Energy Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

Markets
(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 12, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to duke-energy.com/investors

To listen to the call, dial 800-458-4148 (US) or 323-794-2093 (International) with confirmation code 9324332.

For a replay call, dial 888-203-1112 (US) or 719-457-0820 (International) with code 1555838.

