Duke Energy Plans To Restore Power To 95% Of Customers Affected By Hurricane Idalia By Wed. Night

August 30, 2023 — 09:24 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Florida plans to restore power to 95% of customers affected by Hurricane Idalia by Wednesday night- except for those in the hardest hit areas, including those who cannot receive power because of damage or flooding.

The company noted tha Hardest-hit counties, including Alachua, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties will be provided additional information on Thursday.

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

