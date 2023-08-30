Duke Energy Plans To Restore Power To 95% Of Customers Affected By Hurricane Idalia By Wed. Night

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Florida plans to restore power to 95% of customers affected by Hurricane Idalia by Wednesday night- except for those in the hardest hit areas, including those who cannot receive power because of damage or flooding.

The company noted tha Hardest-hit counties, including Alachua, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties will be provided additional information on Thursday.

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.