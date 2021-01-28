Duke Energy Partners With GIC To Secure Minor Investment In Duke Energy Indiana

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy (DUK), alongside GIC, Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for an acquisition of a 19.9 percent interest in Duke Energy Indiana (DEI), a subsidiary of Duke Energy, by an affiliate of GIC Private Limited, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

Duke Energy also announced its 2021 adjusted earnings guidance of $5.00 to $5.30 per share. The transaction with GIC bolsters the company's growth potential and supports its increased long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5 to 7% through 2025, based off of a 2021 adjusted EPS midpoint of $5.15.

GIC will acquire a 19.9 percent indirect minority interest in Duke Energy Indiana for a total purchase price of $2.05 billion, a significant premium to Duke Energy's current public equity valuation.

Proceeds from the transaction will fund Duke Energy's increased $58 to $60 billion capital plan, a five-year plan that will accelerate its clean energy transition and redeploy capital to support increased growth investments within its portfolio of regulated utilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.