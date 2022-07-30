Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) jumps 4.7% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 27% over five years, which is below the market return. Meanwhile, the last twelve months saw the share price rise 4.6%.

Since it's been a strong week for Duke Energy shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Duke Energy achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 4.0% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 5% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DUK Earnings Per Share Growth July 30th 2022

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Duke Energy's TSR for the last 5 years was 57%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Duke Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.6% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 9% a year, is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Duke Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

