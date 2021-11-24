Duke Energy Indiana Files 6-yr Plan To Reduce Number, Duration Of Power Outages

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Indiana, a unit of Duke Energy (DUK), has filed a plan with Indiana state utility regulators to improve the reliability and resilience of its statewide network of power lines and infrastructure. The company noted that its plan builds on grid modernization that has been underway in Indiana for several years. The six-year plan uses a combination of advanced technology and infrastructure upgrades.

Duke Energy expects the modernization work will generate or support 1,270 Indiana jobs. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will set a schedule for hearings in the case. A decision is anticipated by July 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.