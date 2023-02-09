Duke Energy hikes five-year capital plan to $65 bln, focus on low carbon energy

Adds details about spending plan

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Duke Energy DUK.N has boosted its five-year capital plan to $65 billion, with about 80% aimed at low-carbon energy, company executives said on a call on Thursday.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke increased its spending proposal through 2027 by $2 billion from its prior five-year plan, the company said while reporting its most recent financial earnings to investors.

Duke's power and gas utilities serve more than 8 million businesses and homes in the Carolinas, parts of Florida and the Midwest, and it owns about 50,000 megawatts (MW) of energy capacity.

