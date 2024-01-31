News & Insights

Duke Energy Florida To File For New Base Rates

January 31, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Florida notified the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) of its intent to file a rate case in April that proposes investments to increase generation unit efficiency, reduce outages and expand solar generation as part of increased base rates taking effect in January 2025.

The company is requesting an average annual base rate increase of approximately 4% during 2025 through 2027.

The company expects overall customer bills to decrease in 2025. The 2022 fuel under-recovery, storm restoration cost recovery and legacy purchased power contracts will expire year-end 2024, which will lower overall bills in 2025.

"This proposal offers what our customers want - a more reliable energy system using cleaner energy," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We are focused on making smart energy investments that leverage innovative technology to increase power plant efficiency and reduce outages."

