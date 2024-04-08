News & Insights

Markets
DUK

Duke Energy Florida Plans To Reduce Rates In June

April 08, 2024 — 11:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), Monday announced its plan to reduce energy rates in June in anticipation of lower fuel prices.

According to the fuel midcourse rate request filed with the Florida Public Service Commission, a regular Florida residential customer with a monthly usage of 1,000 kWh would see their bill decline by $5.90, or almost 4 percent.

Similarly, commercial and industrial customers would see a cut of 3.5 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively, in their bills.

Speaking about the announcement, Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president, said, "With fuel prices expected to decline, we have an opportunity to lower rates for a second time this year for our customers, just as we prepare for the higher energy usage that come with summer months."

Currently, Duke's stock is trading at $95.97, up 0.07 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DUK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.