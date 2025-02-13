News & Insights

DUKE ENERGY Earnings Results: $DUK Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 13, 2025

DUKE ENERGY ($DUK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.66 per share, missing estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $7,360,000,000, missing estimates of $7,398,797,561 by $-38,797,561.

DUKE ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

DUKE ENERGY insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT ALEXANDER GLENN (EVP & CEO DEF & Midwest) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,002 shares for an estimated $1,646,245.
  • JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,125,809
  • LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) sold 400 shares for an estimated $44,592

DUKE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,006 institutional investors add shares of DUKE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 846 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 6,719,670 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $723,977,245
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 4,336,659 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $467,231,640
  • FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 2,324,115 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $267,970,459
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,096,096 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,833,383
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,731,160 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,515,178
  • STATE STREET CORP added 1,682,142 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $193,950,972
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,624,269 shares (+9668.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $187,278,215

DUKE ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $23,304,347 of award payments to $DUK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

DUKE ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

