DUKE ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $DUK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DUKE ENERGY ($DUK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,398,797,561 and earnings of $1.68 per share.
DUKE ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
DUKE ENERGY insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT ALEXANDER GLENN (EVP & CEO DEF & Midwest) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,002 shares for an estimated $1,646,245.
- JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,125,809
- LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) sold 400 shares for an estimated $44,592
DUKE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,015 institutional investors add shares of DUKE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 828 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 6,719,670 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $723,977,245
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 2,324,115 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $267,970,459
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,096,096 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,833,383
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 1,793,993 shares (+69.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $206,847,392
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,682,142 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $193,950,972
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,675,878 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $193,228,733
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,624,269 shares (+9668.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $187,278,215
DUKE ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $24,476,757 of award payments to $DUK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF ELECTRIC UTILITIES FOR THE EPA AND NIEHS MAIN CAMPUS IN RTP, NC: $5,170,833
- CAMP LEJEUNE UESC TO 3: $3,440,941
- ELECTRIC UTILITY SERVICES FOR FCC BUTNER FOR THE PERIOD 10/01/2023 THROUGH 09/30/2024.: $2,603,355
- UTILITY ENERGY SERVICE CONTRACT (UESC) CAMP LEJEUNE, NC: $2,368,097
- UESC AT FLEET READINESS CENTER: $1,548,087
DUKE ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 12/24, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
