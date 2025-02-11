DUKE ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $DUK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DUKE ENERGY ($DUK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,398,797,561 and earnings of $1.68 per share.

DUKE ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

DUKE ENERGY insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ALEXANDER GLENN (EVP & CEO DEF & Midwest) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,002 shares for an estimated $1,646,245 .

. JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,125,809

LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) sold 400 shares for an estimated $44,592

DUKE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,015 institutional investors add shares of DUKE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 828 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DUKE ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $24,476,757 of award payments to $DUK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

DUKE ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 12/24, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales.

on 12/24, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

